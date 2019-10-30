Suspect in custody after ‘domestic-related’ shooting in Webster, deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say one person is in custody after a “domestic-related shooting” in Webster.

The shooting happened in the area of Treiman Boulevard and was reported around 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public. Everyone involved in the incident was accounted for, deputies said.

Further information was not immediately available.

