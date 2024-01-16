SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill man was found dead hanging from a tree after he and another person allegedly killed someone for being a “cop caller” and disrespecting women, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Elkin Avenue for a well-being check on William Scott Trudell after a family member called 911 to report that Dakota Lee Croft may have killed him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dustin McMillan, 33, locked the door when deputies showed up at the home but later allowed them inside, deputies said. McMillan said Croft was not inside the home.

Another deputy walked into the backyard and found Croft hanging from a tree. Trudell’s body was found on the ground nearby with drag marks from the garage door to where the body was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

McMillan told deputies he and Croft were drinking and planned to attack Trudell because “Croft was upset with Trudell for being a ‘Cop Caller’ and disrespecting women in the home,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Trudell entered the garage and was allegedly ambushed by McMillan and Croft, according to deputies. A family member saw Trudell’s body in the garage and immediately left.

McMillan and Croft allegedly dragged the body to a nearby wooded area and cleaned up the garage. Croft, who was under supervision from the Florida Department of Corrections, had cut off his ankle monitor in the backyard.

After trying to clean up the garage, Croft hanged himself, deputies said.

McMillan was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff’s office. As of Tuesday evening, he was held in the Hernando County Detention Center without bond.

If you are struggling or in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.