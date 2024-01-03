Related video: A Hillsborough County man faces two counts of first-degree murder and a possible death penalty for selling fentanyl.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder in a fentanyl-related death in June, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

On the morning of June 30, 2023, deputies responded to a Brooksville home on Sunshine Grove Road regarding a man found unresponsive lying on the bedroom floor, who was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s family told authorities that he had a previous drug history and was under house arrest for failing to register as a sexual offender. When officials searched the man’s home, they found various drug paraphernalia.

Autopsy results on Oct. 19 indicated that he died due to fentanyl intoxication.

When detectives interviewed the victim’s girlfriend, she said he bought drugs from a man in Pasco County, identified as 38-year-old Aaron Christian Clark. Detectives also found text messages regarding the sale and delivery of fentanyl between Clark and the victim.

On Nov. 16, detectives asked Clark about the encounter, in which Clark initially said he gave the victim methamphetamine and not fentanyl. But when officials showed the proof of the texts, Clark said he couldn’t remember which drugs he gave him, but believed it to be meth.

Detectives also confirmed Clark to be in the area of the victim’s home the day before he was found dead in the bedroom.

On Tuesday, Clark was arrested at his home in Hudson after an arrest warrant was issued. He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and booked on charges of first-degree murder, distribution of fentanyl, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Hernando deputies said Clark is being held on no bond and is scheduled for court on Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse.