Student cited for vaping in middle school cafeteria as part of Hernando Co. program to stop epidemic

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Vaping and teens. It’s a combo that’s certainly in the spotlight and in Hernando County, they’re trying to put it out.

“If they’re being caught at school, then absolutely, some action should be taken for sure,” said Spring Hill resident Lisa Young.

8 On Your Side has learned that in Hernando County, that action comes in the form of a juvenile civil citation.

After a student was caught vaping inside the cafeteria of Powell Middle School in Spring Hill, a citation was given.

The parent can decide if the student pays a $30 fine or completes 8 hours of community service.

“We understand their bodies are still developing, their minds are still developing,” said Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Lewis. “It gives us the ability to offer a different way to move through the process and understand it’s not the right thing to do. But it doesn’t affect them long term in their lives,” he said.

Some people we talked to in Spring Hill agree.

“I think it’s fine for the sheriff’s department to issue citations for vaping in school. It’s not the place to be doing in,” said Richard Taylor.

Each day in Hernando County, deputies hand out one or two juvenile civil citations for vaping, officials said.

Back in the day, deputies said the big problem was cigarettes; now it’s shifted to vaping.

