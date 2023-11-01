HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old girl was detained at a Hernando County school after deputies found a pellet gun and a pocket knife in her backpack, officials said.

Hernando County deputies arrived at Challenger K-8 in Spring Hill after allegations of a student with a firearm on campus.

According to the sheriff’s department, a student reported the incident to the School Resource Deputy and the Principal saying another student possibly brought a firearm to the campus.

The deputy and Principal found the 10-year-old student and checked her bag.

A pellet gun and a pocket knife were found and confiscated. Deputies then detained the girl, who is currently in protective custody as of this report.

“The student did not make any threats to other students and/or to staff members,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The situation is now under investigation.