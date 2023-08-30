HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A stranded mother and her son are safe after Hernando County deputies used an airboat to rescue the pair who had been stranded on a bridge as Hurricane Idalia blew through the Tampa Bay area.

The duo got stranded on the Pine Island Bridge for hours when floodwaters rose, the sheriff’s office said.

The footage, provided by the sheriff’s office, showed the moment when the mother and son were safely returned to dry land in Spring Hill.

The mother can be heard telling deputies she was okay.