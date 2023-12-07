HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A stolen vehicle was found at 3 a.m. at a Denny’s parking lot in Spring Hill, along with the two suspects, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Thursday morning, deputies received a report of the car, a 2015 red Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound on Commercial Way from County Line Road. The Nissan was reported stolen on Dec. 1.

Deputies found the car parked at a Denny’s, along with the two suspects, Taylor Audrey Szuba and Luis Andres Reyes Saucedo inside, located at 1445 Wendy Court.

When deputies approached them inside, Szuba “removed the car keys from her person,” according to authorities. Saucedo was searched and had 32.4 grams of methamphetamine on him.

In the car, deputies found Szuba’s black purse in the passenger seat which had a “grinder,” three Alprazolam pills, 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, a schedule IV-controlled substance, and a hypodermic needle. She did not have a prescription or proper packaging for the pills.

Both Szuba and Saucedo were arrested and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.

Szuba was charged was grand theft auto, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of paraphernalia. She is being held on a $11,000 bond.

Saucedo was charged with trafficking in meth and is being held on a $50,000 bond, per the bond schedule.

Deputies said the stolen car was returned to the owner.