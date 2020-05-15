Stolen Spice Girls doll found outside storage unit leads to Spring Hill man’s burglary arrest

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is facing a burglary charge after deputies say several collectibles – including a Spice Girls doll – were stolen from a storage unit in Spring Hill.

A customer at the Public Storage location on Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill reported his unit had been burglarized on April 9. Deputies say an unknown person had cut the lock on the storage unit to get inside.

The victim reported all of the contents of his storage unit were taken. Several collectibles were among the items he reported stolen.

According to deputies, the estimated value of all of the items that were taken was more than $50,000.

When detectives were searching the area, they say they found a collectible Spice Girls doll on the ground near a neighboring storage unit. The victim told them the Spice Girls doll was part of a collectible set that had been stolen from his unit.

Deputies identified the renter of the neighboring storage unit as 32-year-old Kalen Slaughter. According to detectives, Slaughter had used his personal gate access code several times the night of the burglary.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed Slaughter canceled his lease agreement the following day and signed a new lease at StoreSmart Self Storage in Spring Hill.

Deputies say Slaughter was caught on camera breaking into a vehicle at the new storage location on May 13. He’s accused of removing a battery from that vehicle that was worth $140.

Slaughter was found and taken into custody at the StoreSmart on May 14. Deputies say they searched his unit and found several of the items that had been stolen from the Public Storage unit.

Slaughter was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure and burglary of a conveyance. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine because deputies say they found 7.1 grams of crystal meth in his possession at the time of his arrest.

