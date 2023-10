HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old St. Petersburg woman was killed in a Hernando County crash on Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of US-41 and Spring Hill Drive.

Troopers said a 25-year-old Brooksville man driving a Toyota Tacoma hit a woman who was walking across US-41.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

No other information was immediately available.