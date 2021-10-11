Spring Hill woman wins first $5 million top prize from new scratch-off game

Hernando County

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman is now a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said that Valerie Homer-Faggart, 68 claimed the first top prize from its new GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She ended up taking home a one-time payment of $3,960,000.00. 

Homer-Faggart got her winning ticket from A to Z Discount Beverage in Spring Hill, which will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Those who play GOLD RUSH LIMITED, have a chance to win 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

