Spring Hill woman wins $2M top prize from scratch-off

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill woman and trustee of the RMBBMB Claiming Trust recently claimed a $2 million top prize from one of the Florida Lottery’s scratch-off games.

According to the Florida Lottery, 33-year-old Rachel Batten purchased the winning ticket from the Publix located at 13752 Little Road in Hudson. The RMBBMB Claiming Trust chose to receive its winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.

The grocery store will now receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, launched in Sept. 2020 and features more than $294 million in cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2,000,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.50.