Spring Hill woman wins $1M from scratch-off game

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County woman is the latest Floridian to claim the top prize from one of the Florida Lottery’s scratch-off games.

According to the Florida Lottery, 53-year-old Danean Fatcheric from Spring Hill won $1 million from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off ticket. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Fatcheric purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 14371 Spring Hill Drive. The supermarket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $30 game launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.