SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are looking for a missing Spring Hill woman who was last seen Saturday night.

Deputies said Mildred Santiago Baligad, 73, was last seen at around 9 p.m. Saturday at her home on Holiday Drive when she went into her fenced backyard.

However, when her family went to check on why she hadn’t come back in, she was gone.

The sheriff’s office said Baligad’s family looked with her for hours before calling for help.

Baligad is believed to have walked out of her home in an unknown direction. The sheriff’s office said her family told deputies that she does take walks and rides her bicycle, but she does those activities in the daytime.

Deputies said her bicycle was left at the home. According to authorities, Baligard has no medical or mental issues and was said to be in good health.

Baligard is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and red sneakers.

If you know where she is, please call 911 or the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.