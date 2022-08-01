HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman was arrested after Hernando County deputies said they found meth and counterfeit bills in her car during a traffic stop.

Deputies said they took a report of a counterfeit $20 bill that was taken by an employee at a McDonald’s on County Line Road.

A few days later, Hillsborough County deputies began to receive similar reports from businesses about a person who was using counterfeit bills of various denominations, deputies said.

They said that the suspect and the vehicle description matched in all of the active cases.

During the investigation, detectives said they were able to identify the suspect as Monica Sills. Investigators said that Sills was involved in similar incidents reported in surrounding counties.

Detectives said they saw Sills driving in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Mariner Boulevard on Friday. She was driving the same suspect vehicle identified in earlier reports.

Detectives said they knew Sills had a suspended license and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie on Spring Hill Drive.

With the help of K-9 Argo, detectives said they found a bag containing methamphetamine and 17 counterfeit bills in the car.

Deputies said that Sills was also found in possession of personal identification information belonging to another person.

She was charged with eight counts of uttering counterfeit bills, possession of 10 or more counterfeit bills, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license.