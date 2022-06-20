TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a near head-on crash that killed a Spring Hill woman and left a man with serious injuries.

The crash occurred on State Road 50, just east of McKinney Sink Road at about 2:20 a.m. Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was in a van, heading west on the highway and the 22-year-old woman was driving her car in the opposite direction. For unknown reasons, the man’s van crossed the center line and traveled into an eastbound lane, then the two vehicles collided nearly head-on, troopers said.

The woman died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the incident report. The man suffered serious injuries, the report said. His current condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.