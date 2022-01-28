Spring Hill teen dies after car hits tree, utility pole

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash along Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill on Thursday.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Spring Hill just west of Pinehurst Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the teen, who is from Spring Hill, was in a sedan, traveling east on Pinehurst when he lost control of the vehicle. The car went across the median into the westbound lanes of the roadway and struck a tree and a utility pole.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Highway Patrol did not identify the driver.