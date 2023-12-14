TAMPA (WFLA) – A Spring Hill man is accused of cyber stalking and sexual harassment, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, detectives with Hernando County say they were contacted by Manatee County Sheriff’s detectives regarding a case occurring in Hernando County.

Investigators said William Isoldi, of Spring Hill, was reportedly cyber stalking a minor in Manatee County.

The Manatee County investigation started in August when Isoldi reportedly took over the victims Snapchat and spread nude photos of her to her friends while soliciting nudes from them in return.

The investigation revealed Isoldi, a registered sex offender, had previously demonstrated the same behavior according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 13, detectives searched Isoldi’s residence which revealed had been using an unreported email to circumvent restrictions on his ability to use social media due to his sex offender status, authorities said. Isoldi reportedly confessed to the crime and to using the unreported email address.

Isoldi was arrested and faces charges of failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements, sexual cyber harassment, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and violation of probation.

Isoldi was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and is being held without bond.