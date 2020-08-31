Spring Hill man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill man has won a $1 million prize from the $15 million GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Paul Humphrey, 70, purchased his winning ticket from Liquor Outlet, located at 1426 Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill. The liquor store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Humphrey chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.

The $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION game launched in February 2019 and features six top prizes of $15 million, which is the largest scratch-off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.60.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss