Spring Hill man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill man has won a $1 million prize from the $15 million GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Paul Humphrey, 70, purchased his winning ticket from Liquor Outlet, located at 1426 Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill. The liquor store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Humphrey chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.

The $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION game launched in February 2019 and features six top prizes of $15 million, which is the largest scratch-off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.60.

