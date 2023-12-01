SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County man was arrested Friday after deputies found disturbing sex dolls inside his home, deputies said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies first learned that a resident on Goldcoast Avenue in Spring Hill was possibly involved with child pornography possession and distribution in February 2023.

However, it wouldn’t be until Dec. 1, 2023, that deputies would execute a search warrant at the home of suspect Greg Houseman, 53.

Houseman told detectives that he was not aware of any child pornography being present on his electronic devices, but the sheriff’s office said detectives found two child-sized sex dolls in his bedroom, which violates Florida state law.

“Houseman told detectives that he did, in fact, use the dolls for his own sexual gratification,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives arrested Houseman on two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of possession of child-like sex doll.

Other charges are pending. The sheriff’s office said if you know anything about the investigation, call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.