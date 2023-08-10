A woman in Indiana is facing up to 60 years in prison for the murder of her husband. (Getty Images)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was found dead following a strange string of events.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a home on Blackbird Avenue in Weeki Wachee for reports that an unknown man was banging on the front of the residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 911 caller reported hearing the male screaming something to the effect of “needing something to drink.” When the caller refused to open the door, they told officials they heard the man talking about “trying to get in the house.”

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the man, who was identified as 44-year-old Raymond Troy, inside the homeowner’s vehicle. After making contact with Troy, deputies searched him and found a silver Rosary in his pocket.

HCSO reported that the silver Rosary belonged to the homeowner.

Once deputies spoke with Troy, they requested that Hernando County Fire Rescue respond to evaluate him, as he was “displaying signs of an altered mental status, possibly as a result of using illegal narcotics.”

The sheriff’s office said Troy told deputies he was “thirsty and just looking for water.” However, he did not tell officials why he got into the victim’s vehicle or why he took the Rosary.

Troy was evaluated by paramedics but refused treatment. A short time later, around 3:28 a.m., the 44-year-old was arrested and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center at 3:37 a.m. He was charged with burglary of conveyance.

Following his arrest, deputies learned that Troy was currently out on a surety bond from the Pasco County Detention Center for resisting arrest without violence and theft. Based on that information, HCSO said deputies requested Troy be placed on a no-bond status until his first appearance in court.

At 4:04 a.m., Troy was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center and was secured in a holding cell at 4:14 a.m., at which time he was observed drinking water. Soon after he was placed in the cell, Troy laid down on the floor of the cell and staff members immediately checked on him.

According to HCSO, Troy stopped moving a short time later, prompting staff members to enter his cell once again, where they found him suffering from an “unknown medical emergency.” Life-saving measures, such as Narcan, CPR, and AED, were administered. Fire rescue was also activated.

Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and took Troy to Bravera Health Brooksville. However, at 5:17 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicates that Troy suffered a medical emergency, possibly related to the illegal use of narcotics. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm his cause of death.

According to HCSO, Troy was seen “drinking water pretty quickly” after he was placed in his holding cell. However, when asked if officials believe Troy’s death could have been heat-related, the department said they do not feel heat was a factor in his death.

“While it was warm out, it was much cooler than it is during the day,” the department said.

Officials said they will know more once the autopsy results are in. The investigation is ongoing.