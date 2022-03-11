Spring Hill man calls 911 to ask if his meth is real

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill man was arrested Thursday after he called 911 to ask if the methamphetamine he bought was real, according to deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said around 7 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Mariner Boulevard after Thomas Eugene Colucci , 41, called for someone to test his methamphetamine.

Colucci told the deputies that he bought the meth from a man whom he met a bar.

According to the sheriff’s office, Colucci tried some of the meth and thought it was actually bath salts. He said he was an “experienced drug user” who “knew what it should feel like.”

HCSO said Colucci handed the two bags of white meth over to a deputy for testing. Deputies said a field test confirmed both bags had methamphetamine inside them.

“Colucci told deputies he wanted his methamphetamine tested, as he did not want other people to purchase ‘fake’ methamphetamine from the individual who sold it to him,” the sheriff’s office said. “Colucci wanted deputies to ‘put the person in trouble’ for selling dangerous drugs; however, he was unable to provide a name or any contact info for this individual.”

While being arrested, Colucci told deputies he was had chest pains so they took him to a hospital to be medically cleared.

Colucci was charged for possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

“If you, or someone you know, have doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand or have obtained from another person, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to provide this service, FREE of charge,” the sheriff’s office said.

