HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 24-year-old man has died after an early morning crash in Spring Hill.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Spring Hill man, 24, was traveling westbound on Spring Hill Drive around 7:23 a.m. on Monday when he lost control of his sedan for an “unknown reason.”

FHP said the man’s vehicle left the road, entered the north shoulder and struck a mailbox. The vehicle then proceeded to overturn.

As the sedan overturned, the man was ejected from the vehicle.

The 24-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.