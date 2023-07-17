SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County firefighters put out an overnight house fire in Spring Hill, and they say lightning might be to blame.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said the fire happened at a home on Brackenwood Drive in Spring Hill.

When firefighters arrived, flames had broken through the roof of the house’s garage.

The HCFR said the fire was quickly contained, but by that point, the house was significantly damaged.

(Credit: Hernando County Fire Rescue)

(Credit: Hernando County Fire Rescue)

(Credit: Hernando County Fire Rescue)

(Credit: Hernando County Fire Rescue)

Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation, but they were not hospitalized, officials said.

As of this report, it is believed that the fire was caused by a lightning strike Sunday evening, according to firefighters.