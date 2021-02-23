Spring Hill homicide suspect in custody, deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and another is in custody after an incident in Spring Hill Monday night, authorities said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Greenbier Court around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a dead body. There, they spoke with three people who led them to a body in one of the rooms. The body showed “obvious signs of homicidal violence,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim, citing Marsy’s Law.

Deputies said the suspect was apprehended at the home. There are no other known suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

