HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was wanted for over two years for attempted murder was arrested by U.S. Customs Agents in Miami, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Harry Sukhraj, 59, was believed to have fled the U.S. for Guyana, South America after trying to kill a woman at a home on Luxembourg Court in Spring Hill on July 3, 2021. On that day, he was last seen leaving the home in his 1999 gold Ford Econoline van.

On Nov. 1, 2023, Sukhraj tried to get a passport from the American Embassy to travel to the U.S., but with all the requested documentation, the process wasn’t complete to allow authorities to hold Sukhraj in Guyana.

A detective with the sheriff’s office was told Sukhraj bought a plane ticket to fly to New York, but at the last second, Sukhraj changed the flight to go to Miami instead.

On Nov. 21 when he landed in Miami, U.S. Customs agents met Sukhraj at the terminal and arrested him for the Hernando County warrant, charging him with attempted murder.

On Tuesday, he was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center on a no-bond status.

Sukhraj was additionally charged with fraud, insurance fraud, and perjury on a $5,000 bond for a separate incident.

“Sheriff Al Nienhuis and the detectives handling this case would like to thank our law enforcement partners at the Office of the State Attorney 5th Judicial Circuit, the U.S. Department of State, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, for their assistance in getting Sukhraj back to Hernando County, where he will finally face justice for the brutal crime he committed.”