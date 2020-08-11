Spring Hill dog attack victim doesn’t believe fines fit trauma she suffered

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – The owners of the dogs that attacked a Spring Hill woman in February, that left her in critical condition now know their punishment.

At a hearing before the Special Master on Friday, the three owners of the dog were found guilty of the following ordinance violations

unrestrained animal

animal bite

unvaccinated animal

unlicensed animal

The three owners Isabell Gomes, Steven Laporta, and Daniel Laporta were all ordered to pay a fine. Daniel Laporta’s fine was $5,781.66 while Steven Laporta and Gomes have to pay a $3,131.66 fine.

The victim, Debbie Beaulieu was present at the hearing and told the Special Master what happened from her perspective. She tells Eight on Your Side, the dog owners were not present at the hearing, although at least one of their children was.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

“I mean, I can show you the top of my head and in the back, there is no doubt that the dog had his mouth over my head like a hat,” said Beaulieu. “And I heard the crunch like a walnut shell. “

Beaulieu spent months in the hospital and underwent countless surgeries. While in recovery, she contracted the coronavirus not once, but twice and beat that as well. She truly believes her survival is a miracle.

“I am blessed. He removed the top of my head. My brain was exposed,” said Beaulieu, pointing to the top of her head. “And, God, thank you for those wonderful doctors and what they did. “

But now she wonders if fines totaling just under $12,000 is enough. Her medical bills are now in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I got a medical bill in from just one doctor, this is unbelievable,” said Beaulieu. “Almost as much as I paid for this house.”

Eight on Your Side did attempt to reach out to the dog owners, but our efforts have not been successful. Beaulieu is now considering filing a civil suit against the owners.