TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill doctor is accused of conspiring with her granddaughter to distribute opioids and other drugs “for no legitimate medical purpose” over a years-long period, according to federal court documents.

Janet Pettyjohn, 77, and her granddaughter, Shelly Gallagher, 34, were indicted in the Middle District Court of Florida on Oct. 31 on several charges.

Pettyjohn, a licensed osteopathic physician, was restricted from prescribing opioids in 2020 after Florida’s Board of Osteopathic Medicine (BOM) received complaints regarding “the manner in which she prescribed controlled substances.” The BOM lifted the prescribing restriction in 2021.

The doctor was accused of prescribing controlled substances to Gallagher, among others, “for no legitimate medical purpose,” which “Gallagher and others abused and diverted,” according to the indictment.

In her arraignment Monday, Pettyjohn pled not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute drugs and 21 substantive counts of unlawful drug distribution. Gallagher was charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs and nine substantive counts of unlawful drug distribution. She has not yet been arraigned.

If convicted, both Pettyjohn and Gallagher face up to 20 years in prison for each count. Federal prosecutors are also seeking the forfeiture of $34,132, which they believe is tied to Pettyjohn’s alleged criminal conduct.