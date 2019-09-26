Soldiers accused of murdering Brooksville couple to be extradited to Florida

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two U.S. soldiers are in custody after more than a year on the run for murder.

Federal investigators said 22-year-old Alex Zwiefelhofer and 29-year old Craig Lang murdered a Brooksville couple in April 2018

According to the federal indictment, husband and wife, Danny and Deanna Lorenzo, were gun enthusiasts who traveled to Lee County to buy guns from the soldiers after responding to an online ad the men set up.

The couple had $3,000 on them for the purchase.

Authorities say the soldiers lured the couple to a parking lot, where they robbed and shot them.

The soldiers were deeply disturbed, dangerous and had plans to hurt people, and both had plans to flee to Venezuela, investigators say.

The FBI is working to extradite both men back to Florida.

