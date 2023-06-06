BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were arrested Monday morning after a drug bust at a motel in Brooksville, deputies said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said at about 8:30 a.m., deputies with the vice and narcotics unit conducted a search at the Budget Inn on East Jefferson Street.

The search was said to be related to the investigation of John Stewart, 30, and Marissa Garrett, 29 — who were both suspected of selling crack cocaine from the motel.

Deputies said they found .8 grams of crack cocaine, 1.8 grams of fentanyl, 17 oxycodone pills, 6.1 grams of marijuana, and items of drug paraphernalia during the search.

Investigators also found a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old inside the motel room, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Department of Children and Families took the children and placed them with a family member, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office charged Stewart with possession of crack cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of oxycodone, possession of a place for sale of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garrett was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a place for sale of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested on an active burglary warrant in Hernando County.

More charges are pending from other undercover investigations, deputies said.