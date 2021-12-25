Silver Alert: Spring Hill man with dementia goes missing on Christmas Day

Hernando County

Source: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 77-year-old man who went missing on Christmas Day.

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday evening for Clifford Tack, who is described as a 5 feet 9 inches white male weighing 180 pounds. Deputies said Tack has white hair and brown eyes, and was wearing his glasses, a black turtleneck shirt with blue jeans and black sneakers when he disappeared.

Deputies said Tack drove away from his residence on Kirkland Avenue in a white 1998 Toyota Tacoma with the Florida tag CBXA55. His family reported him missing around 5:40 p.m. Saturday after he failed to return home.

According to deputies, Tack suffers from dementia and diabetes and is insulin dependent.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or their local law enforcement agency.

