Silver Alert issued for Weeki Wachee man with dementia

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing in Weeki Wachee.

The agency issued a Silver Alert for Thomas Othouse, who is described as a 5 feet 11 inches white male, weighing approximately 400 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

(Source: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

Othouse was last seen leaving his Weeki Wachee home around 8 p.m. Wednesday while his wife was being taken to the hospital by ambulance. Family members believe he was trying to follow them to the hospital. He was driving a black 2010 Lincoln MKZ with the Florida tag APJS90.

Deputies said Othouse has dementia and AFIB, which requires medication.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or their local law enforcement agency.

LATEST STORIES: