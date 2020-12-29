Silver Alert issued for Spring Hill woman who didn’t show up for work

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing and endangered woman.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for 78-year-old Alda Assuncao Miranda. She was last seen around 10 p.m. at her home in Spring Hill. She didn’t show up for work Tuesday morning.

Both family members and her employer indicated to police that Miranda has been becoming more and more forgetful. On a separate occasion, police said Miranda went missing for 12 hours.

Miranda is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s likely driving a white 2020 Kia Forte with the Florida tag 8755VR.

If you know where Miranda may be, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

