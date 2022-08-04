SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Hernando County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing Spring Hill man on Thursday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Michael Anthony Ricci, Sr., 90, was last seen driving away from his home on Fairhaven Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Thursday. His family reported him missing just after 1:30 p.m.

Ricci drives a silver 2003 Chrysler Voyager with Florida license plate 587RQD. His family told deputies that he becomes easily confused and likes to go to Walmart.

The sheriff’s office said Ricci is 5’10” tall and 180 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Ricci or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement or the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 754-6830.