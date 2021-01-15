Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man with dementia

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for Stanley Braczynski, a 5 feet 11 inches white male, weighing approximately 235 pounds. He has gray hair.

Braczynski last spoke with a family member around 4 p.m. Tuesday and left his home sometime that evening or Wednesday morning, authorities said. A vehicle that was missing from his home was captured on a highway camera around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the Ocala area. The vehicle is a black 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche with the Florida tag 522QNY.

Deputies said Braczynski suffers from numerous medical conditions, including dementia.

Anyone with information regarding Braczynski’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.