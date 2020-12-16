Silver Alert issued for missing Hernando County man with Alzheimer’s

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with Alzheimer’s.
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for Robert Edward Kuderick, a 5 feet 11 inches white male, weighing approximately 200 pounds. Kuderick has gray hair and blue eyes. Before his disappearance, he was wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a white baseball cap.
Kuderick was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Blanton Road and Interstate 75 in Pasco County. He had been in Brevard County with a neighbor and was following them home to Weeki Wachee. He does not have a cell phone.
Deputies said he was driving a gold 2007 Ford Sport Trac with the Florida tag EPZR97.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.
