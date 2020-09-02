HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 62-year-old man.
Deputies say Rory Wilson was last seen at his home on Candlelight Boulevard in Brooksville around 7 a.m. Wednesday when he left to “go run errands.” He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
Wilson was driving a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla with a Florida license plate 02402I.
Family members say Wilson suffers from early-onset dementia and Type 2 diabetes, according to deputies.
HCSO said Wilson does have a cell phone with him but it is turned off.
Wilson has used his debit card at a Chevron station on N. Broad Street in Brooksville shortly after 1 p.m., deputies say.
Deputies believe Wilson may still be in Hernando County.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered 62-year-old man in Hernando County
- CDC asking states to be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine as early as October
- Small Business League sues Trump administration over PPP loans
- NY AG investigating man’s death after body camera video of altercation with police surfaces
- White House orders evictions halted through December