Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered 62-year-old man in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 62-year-old man.

Deputies say Rory Wilson was last seen at his home on Candlelight Boulevard in Brooksville around 7 a.m. Wednesday when he left to “go run errands.” He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Wilson was driving a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla with a Florida license plate 02402I.

Family members say Wilson suffers from early-onset dementia and Type 2 diabetes, according to deputies.

HCSO said Wilson does have a cell phone with him but it is turned off.

Wilson has used his debit card at a Chevron station on N. Broad Street in Brooksville shortly after 1 p.m., deputies say.

Deputies believe Wilson may still be in Hernando County.

