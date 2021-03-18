Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Spring Hill man

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 84-year-old man from Spring Hill.

A Silver Alert was issued for Pedro Ortega, a 5 feet 2 inches Hispanic man, weighing about 120 pounds. Ortega has gray hair, and was wearing a blue T-shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes before he disappeared. He may be driving a 2003 white Toyota Camry with the Florida tag EJAP20.

Family members last heard from Ortega around 5 p.m. Wednesday when he left his home to go to Publix, but it’s unclear if he ever arrived at the store.

Authorities said Ortega also went missing in 2019, and was later located in Georgia. Family members tell deputies he’s been showing early signs of dementia, but he has not been diagnosed. He is diabetic, but it’s unclear if he has medication with him.

Anyone with information about Ortega’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.