Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Spring Hill man

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old Spring Hill man.

Officials say Francesco Restagno was last seen in the 12000 block of Duckett Court in Spring Hill. He could be traveling in a 2006 red Cadillac DTS with a Florida license plate 6492XB.

Restagno was last seen wearing a light gray shirt, gray sweatpants and black Velcro shoes.

Officials say he may have a bandaged left elbow.

If you have seen Restagno, please call 911 or your closest law enforcement agency.