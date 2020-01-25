Shooting investigation underway in Brooksville

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently on the scene of a shooting in Brooksville.

Deputies say one victim has been taken from the scene located on Jacobson Road to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

The incident was first reported at 2:59 p.m. Saturday and does not appear to be random.

Detectives are now investigating the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.

