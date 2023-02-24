BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities will continue searching for a 2-year-old boy who wandered away from his home in a rural area of Hernando County on Thursday.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Joshua “J.J.” Rowland shortly before sundown on Thursday, several hours after the search began.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home near Cheever Road and Yontz Road in North Brooksville that morning, about an hour after J.J.’s caregiver realized he was missing.

In a news conference, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the boy left the home while the caregiver was sleeping. He was last seen in his front yard at around 10:40 a.m., a neighbor told deputies.

Neinhuis said deputies are searching on foot and using vehicles, drones, aviation, K-9 units, the HCSO Mounted Unit, and deputies on side-by-sides. A dive team from neighboring Citrus County was called in to search a nearby pond.

The sheriff’s office searched the area with a helicopter and thermal camera into the late-night hours. The ground search continues Friday at 8 a.m.

Anyone interested in helping with the search is asked to report to the convenience store at the corner of Cobb Road and Fort Dade Avenue any time after 8:15 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said employees will be on site conducting brief background checks on volunteers, so they are asked to bring a driver’s license or ID card with them. Volunteers should dress appropriately for the warm weather and come prepared to walk through heavily wooded areas.

J.J. was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark-colored pajama pants. He has blonde hair. If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.