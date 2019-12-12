Sheriff: $16M stolen in string of jewelry store heists across Florida

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were arrested in connection with 23 jewelry store robberies across Florida, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the individuals took a total of $16 million worth of jewelry.

The robbery spree began in 2011 and ended in 2017.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss the investigation further.

