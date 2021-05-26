Sex offender on the run for 21 years arrested in Spring Hill

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a sex offender from California who has been on the run for over two decades.

Detectives say 53-year-old David Swenson had active warrants for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California since 2000.

The sheriff’s office says California authorities declined to extradite Swenson for his crimes.

Detectives learned that Swenson was using an identity/name of Kevin Crowley and was living with his wife on Linden Drive in Spring Hill.

Using various databases available to law enforcement, detectives discovered Swenson recently obtained a fishing license in Spring Hill, using the name Kevin Crowley.

A review of HCSO records shows deputies had contact with Swenson one time in 2009 when responding to his home on Linden Drive for a call for service.

Swenson, who was located hiding in the attic/crawl space, provided the false name of Crowley during the encounter. Deputies issued Swenson a notice to appear in court under the false name of Kevin Crowley. The case was abandoned by the court system, due to a pre-trial diversion.

Detectives queried the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles system and found that Swenson never obtained a driver’s license or ID card under his own name or the name of Kevin Crowley; nor did he register in the state of Florida as a sex offender.

During an interview with detectives, Swenson stated he wanted to “end his time on the run.” Swenson further advised he had “been on the run for 21 years” and has lived in Spring Hill the entire time. Swenson admitted to leaving California and failing to register in Florida.

Swenson was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and has no bond.