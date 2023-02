RIDGE MANOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi truck caught fire in Hernando County on Thursday, causing a headache for commuters.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said the truck caught fire on Cortez Blvd. near Riverland Road, which is east of Ridge Manor.

(Hernando County Fire Rescue)

Officials did not say what caused the fire, but photos from the scene showed the engine and cab fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department said it took 1,500 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported and Cortez Blvd. is back open.