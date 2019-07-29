Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Search underway for missing, endangered Hernando County man

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing endangered man.

The Highland’s County Sheriff’s office says 39-year-old John Wesley Biggs was last seen at the YMCA, located at Mariner Way and Mooring Circle in Spring Hill on July 28, just after 5 P.M.

Biggs left the building on foot; however, his mode of travel is unknown from there.

Biggs has numerous mental health diagnoses that affect his decision making; he has also been known to have seizures.

Biggs is described as 6 feet 2 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white/blue/purple striped shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and dark blue Converse sneakers with a white sole.

If you have seen Biggs or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss