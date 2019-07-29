Search underway for missing, endangered Hernando County man

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing endangered man.

The Highland’s County Sheriff’s office says 39-year-old John Wesley Biggs was last seen at the YMCA, located at Mariner Way and Mooring Circle in Spring Hill on July 28, just after 5 P.M.

Biggs left the building on foot; however, his mode of travel is unknown from there.

Biggs has numerous mental health diagnoses that affect his decision making; he has also been known to have seizures.

Biggs is described as 6 feet 2 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white/blue/purple striped shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and dark blue Converse sneakers with a white sole.

If you have seen Biggs or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830