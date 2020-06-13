Search underway for missing, endangered 92-year-old man in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently searching for a missing and endangered 92-year-old man.

Deputies say Ronald Dean Boltz was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. when he left his Rialto Avenue home in Brookridge.

Boltz was driving a 2017 Silver Buick Regal with a Florida license plate JVHY57.

According to deputies, Boltz suffers from numerous medical conditions, including dementia.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, is bald but has some white hairs, and has brown eyes.

If you have seen Boltz or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

