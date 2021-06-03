92-year-old man found in Spring Hill, deputies seeking info

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information after an elderly man was found wandering around in Spring Hill.

Deputies say 92-year-old Joseph O’Neill was found Thursday morning in the area of Elwood Road and Montano Avenue in Spring Hill.

O’Neill was wearing a brown and white sweater, brown slacks, and a black US Army baseball cap. He was also wearing military dog tags and was using a walker to get around.

If you have any information, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.