Search underway for missing 18-year-old with autism in Spring Hill

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing and endangered 18-year-old man with autism in Spring Hill.

Deputies say Christian Zuba left his home on Long Hill Court Tuesday at 6 p.m. following an argument with family members. Zuba has yet to return home and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the sheriff’s office, Zuba has autism and is intellectually disabled. He also takes medication for epilepsy, which he didn’t take with him.

He is believed to have left his home on an electric scooter wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Deputies say Zuba is known to frequent the area around St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Spring Hill.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 156 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Zuba or know his current whereabouts, please contact HCSO at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement.