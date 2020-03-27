Deputies find missing, endangered 18-year-old in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE MARCH 27 @ 1:15 p.m.: Dravin David Farley has been located and returned to his home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hernando County deputies are currently searching for a missing and endangered 18-year-old.

Deputies say Dravin David Farley was last seen on Thursday around 1 a.m. when he left his home on foot in the area of Talbot Circle in Spring Hill.

It is believed that Farley left his home because he was upset over recent arguments with his father and step-mother and the recent loss of his biological mother, according to deputies.

Farley suffers from several mental illnesses that require medication, which he does not have with him. His mental illnesses result in him functioning with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, white flip flops, glasses and an unknown shirt.

He also has a bright orange backpack in his possession and possibly a pocketknife.

Deputies say Farley may be traveling on a bicycle.

The 18-year-old is not known to be suicidal, however, it is abnormal for him to run away.

If you have seen Farley or know his whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

