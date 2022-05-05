TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have ramped up the search for a Canadian man who mysteriously disappeared in Hernando County this week.

Richard Joseph Adolphe Paquet, 74, of Nova Scotia, was last seen in the driveway of a home on Companero Entra.

The home’s residents called 911 after spotting his van in their driveway. Authorities said Paquet and his wife had been sleeping in the vehicle.

According to deputies, the couple was involved in a minor crash in Brooksville on Tuesday night, but were not injured and drove away. Paquet’s wife said they ended up parking the van in the driveway and went to sleep around midnight. When she woke up, her husband was gone.

Multiple agencies with dive teams and aviation units have been searching for the 74-year-old since he disappeared, using various watercraft, side scanning sonar, drones and K9 assistance.

Authorities also plan to go door to door around the neighborhood to find more clues. They’re asking residents to help them look for signs by reviewing their security cameras and checking crawl spaces, outbuildings, sheds and pool houses, and the inside of boats and canoes.

Paquet is described as a 5 feet 5 inches white male, weighing about 150 pounds. His hair is brown and balding. He has brown eyes and wears glasses, and was last seen in a maroon shirt and black pants, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or 911.