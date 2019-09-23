School resource deputy saves choking student at Brooksville school

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a school resource deputy with saving the life of a 16-year-old student who started choking at Central High School in Brooksville.

According to deputies, the student had started choking on something during class.

A school nurse and a teacher tended to the student as Deputy Glen Hickey raced to the classroom.

When Hickey arrived, the student was struggling to breathe and had started losing color in their face.

The student was unable to answer questions about what had happened, so Hickey picked them up and started performing the Heimlich maneuver.

After a few thrusts, the student spat out whatever they were choking on and began to breathe more freely, deputies said.

Paramedics arrived and the student was taken to a hospital for further treatment. They are expected to make a full recovery.

